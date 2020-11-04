Northside Elementary School closed on-site instruction for two weeks after several faculty members tested positive for covid-19.

Kindergarten teachers will provide virtual instruction to students from Nov. 2 through Nov. 13 and in-person school is set to resume on Nov. 16, according to a press release from the school district. All other buildings in the school district will remain open to on-site instruction.

At least 13 Northside Elementary School staff members have either tested positive or are quarantining because they are a probable close contact of someone who tested positive, Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick said on Tuesday. Probable close contacts are defined as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes during the infectious period.

School officials were not aware of any positive cases among the student population at Northside Elementary on Tuesday, he said. A total of 58 students were identified as probable close contacts and all of their families have been notified, Patrick said.

School officials made the decision to close for two weeks after consulting with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education this weekend, the release states.

Northside Elementary School closed on Oct. 16 for cleaning after a number of staff members tested positive for the virus. Superintendent Jody Wiggins said he does not think the current cases are connected to the previous infections.

Officials decided to close the school for a longer period this time because instructional faculty were involved and because of the sheer number of students and staff members involved, Wiggins said.

"It didn't make sense to have on-site instruction and we want to try to stop the spread of this in the building as best we can and this is our best option now," he said.

Although the school serves both prekindergarten and kindergarten students, only kindergarten students will be attending virtual school, Wiggins said. The school's prekindergarten program is an Arkansas Better Chance preschool and ABC rules prohibit students from attending school virtually, Patrick said.

Drive-through events to distribute electronic devices took place on Monday and Tuesday, Patrick said. Parents can also pick up devices at the school office, he said.

As of the end of the day Monday, the district reported one active positive case among students and 14 active cases among employees across the district, according to the school's website, siloamschools.com. Sixty-seven students and 27 staff members were in quarantine after being identified as possible close contacts.

"The district will continue to work in conjunction with ADH and DESE in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for on-site instruction," the release states. "The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority for SSSD. Thank you for your continued support."

More information and updates are available on the district website, siloamschools.com.