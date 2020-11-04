ON TAP
Thursday's games
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fulbright^TBA
Siloam Springs 8th at Fulbright^TBA
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A Girls Meet^11 a.m.
Class 5A Boys Meet^11:45 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Russellville^7 p.m.
Colcord at Canadian^7 p.m.
Dewey at Kansas^7 p.m.
Oaks at Bowlegs^7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Watts^7 p.m.
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Gravette^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Gravette at Siloam Springs (benefit)^6 p.m.
November 12
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
November 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Arkansas Class 6A Playoffs^TBA
Oklahoma Playoffs^TBA
November 14
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Arkansas-Oklahoma All-Star Meet^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs (benefit)^10 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs (benefit)^11:15 a.m.
