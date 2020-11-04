ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fulbright^TBA

Siloam Springs 8th at Fulbright^TBA

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Class 5A Girls Meet^11 a.m.

Class 5A Boys Meet^11:45 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^7 p.m.

Colcord at Canadian^7 p.m.

Dewey at Kansas^7 p.m.

Oaks at Bowlegs^7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Watts^7 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Gravette^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gravette at Siloam Springs (benefit)^6 p.m.

November 12

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

November 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Arkansas Class 6A Playoffs^TBA

Oklahoma Playoffs^TBA

November 14

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas-Oklahoma All-Star Meet^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs (benefit)^10 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs (benefit)^11:15 a.m.

