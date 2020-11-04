Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader A Mountain Home defender knows a ball away from Siloam Springs wide receiver Daxton Moody during the Panthers' 28-19 loss against the Bombers on Oct. 23. Siloam Springs travels to Russellville this Friday.

Siloam Springs had to win at Russellville at the end of last season to advance to the 2019 Class 6A playoffs, and the Panthers did just that, pulling out a 30-28 victory at Cyclone Stadium.

A victory at Russellville on Friday night doesn't have the same implications as all teams will advance to the Class 6A playoffs, but there will be playoff seedings at stake when the Panthers and Cyclones play at 7 p.m. in a 6A-West Conference game.

Siloam Springs can clinch the No. 6 seed from the 6A-West Conference with a victory, while a loss likely drops the Panthers all the way to the No. 8 seed.

"I think it will be a capstone to a crazy year," said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig. "There's been some real highs and some real lows. We're going to have to pull together here at the end and win a tough game at Russellville and put ourselves in a position to be a sixth seed and get in the playoffs and see what happens. ... I'm expecting our kids to give their best effort."

Both Siloam Springs (3-6, 1-5) and Russellville (1-8, 0-6) are mired in long, losing streaks. After a 3-1 start to the season, Siloam Springs hasn't tasted a victory since beating Van Buren 43-42 in overtime on Sept. 25. Russellville, meanwhile, won its season opener against Morrilton 15-10 and has lost each game since then, including some close ones to Fort Smith Southside (21-17), Vilonia (28-23), Benton (47-40) and Lake Hamilton (43-42 OT).

Russellville, like Siloam Springs, has been hit with injuries that have hurt them throughout the season.

"I talked to their head coach (Jeff Weaver on Sunday) and they've had some injuries," Craig said. "They've had some key players out. They're a lot like us in that if they have five to six to seven kids out then their football team changes. We were highly competitive early. We lost a lot of people. They lost a lot of people. It just changes the dynamic of your football team. I don't think a lot of high school football teams are built for losing players in the middle of the season at the rate that we did this year. I know there's some programs where they have large numbers of kids, but you still have key players you're depending on."

Russellville's offense is a pass-heavy scheme that throws the ball nearly 75 percent of the time.

Of Russellville's 2,835 yards gained from scrimmage, 2,080 have been through the air.

"They're going to throw the football. That's their M.O.," Craig said. "All of their run game is built to have a pass off of it. It's called an RPO (run-pass-option). Everything they do is centered around passing the football. They do a lot of stuff. Their kids have a lot to remember. It's a big playbook that they have. Our deal for us is to identify formations, make sure we get lined up correctly and play the proper technique as far as coverage schemes go."

Russellville senior Brayden Whitford has completed 158 of 319 passes for 2,052 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His top targets have been Brady Burnett, who's caught 63 passes for 682 yards and five touchdowns, and Gavin Graham, who's caught 28 passes for 609 yards and five receptions.

As a team, Russellville has only rushed for 305 yards on 211 carries.

Siloam Springs, meanwhile, would like to get back to the team that was averaging more than 500 yards of offense through the first four games. Over the last five games, the Panthers have been limited to an average of 258.

A big key for the Panthers will be establishing its offensive line and running game. Siloam Springs was limited to just 54 rushing yards last week in a 37-0 loss at Little Rock Parkview.

"I told our kids yesterday, we can't win unless we can run the football," Craig said. "We have to be able to establish the run. It's just who we are. That's our DNA here is we've got to be able to run the football and establish the run game and get our playaction stuff and get going off of it. Then we can expand some stuff into concepts of the passing game. But that's not our strength. Our strength is running the football and playaction pass."

Siloam Springs also hopes to get more healthy heading into the playoffs.

"We've been hoping to get a couple of kids back for a few weeks now," Craig said. "But a couple of our key players have been standing on the sideline. We're hoping to get them back. Anytime you can get back close to full speed you feel a lot more confident. That was kind of my message to our kids (Sunday) was we've got to get our confidence back, we've got to go out there and play tough, exciting football, get ourselves excited and confident again."