Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Jackson Ford gets by a Greenbrier defender for a basket during a game last season. Ford is one of several seniors expected to play a key role for the Panthers, who open their season Nov. 10 with a benefit game against Gravette.

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team experienced a few highs last season, including a tournament championship in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola (Okla.) and a stirring home victory against Little Rock Christian.

But the Panthers finished the season on a low note, losing eight of their last nine conference games and missing the state playoffs for the fourth straight season. They finished with an overall record of 13-12 and 4-10 in 5A-West Conference play.

Nearly two weeks after the season ended, the covid-19 pandemic hit and the team didn't get to have organized workouts again until June. Because of covid restrictions, it wouldn't be until August that the Panthers were able to fully engage in scrimmages and actual basketball.

Head coach Tim Stewart, who's entering his 10th season, said the Panthers normally wind their summer down in August for the start of school and throttle back up as the season draws near. This August was different.

"That was fun for the kids," Stewart said. "It was uplifting to be able to get back and have a normal summer weight room and on the court. That led to starting school and mapping out what each week looks like."

Fast forward more than three months later and the 2020-21 season is here, and though it's not your typical lead-up to the season, the Panthers are ready to start their season.

"Everybody's going through the same struggle with uncertainty and not having your core group of players on a day-to-day basis like you're used to," Stewart said. "All the normal issues leading up to a season with injuries and sickness, and now you get quarantine and testing and it's several more hurdles. Like any other coach, we're just super excited to get to play and the kids are getting to come in and compete. Kids realize it's 2020 and it's going to be different and it's a next man up mentality. We better have a group of kids that are all ready to contribute."

Because of covid-19 regulations, there are no in-season tournaments, but the Panthers will play more regular season games instead and start earlier than in previous years. Siloam Springs is scheduled to play a benefit game at home against Gravette on Tuesday, Nov. 10, before starting season Nov. 17 against Fort Smith Southside.

"It's hot and heavy and we picked up 12 nonconference games -- plenty of competition," Stewart said. "It will be a fun nonconference schedule with a lot of challenges."

Siloam Springs has eight seniors on its roster, six juniors and 10 sophomores giving the Panthers plenty of bodies.

Senior guard Landon Ward (5-foot-10) is the Panthers' leading returning scorer from a year ago at 11.4 points per game.

"Landon has just continued to improve," Stewart said. "Obviously you know he's strong physically. He loves to compete and we think he just continues to be a better leader on the court. He will be one of the best on-the-ball defenders in the conference. He can really guard the ball."

Senior Max Perkins (6-4) showed flashes of his potential last season. The Panthers hope to take advantage of his long wing span.

"Max Perkins has hit a growth spurt and matured, and he's more athletic than he's ever been," Stewart said. "He's a great defender for us and he can hit the open three. We look for him to be a playmaker."

Senior Jackson Ford (6-6) is the Panthers' biggest player physically and has made big strides the last couple of months.

"He's got great hands and great touch around the basket," Stewart said. He's a good passer and been able to be a big part of what we want to do offensively. ... Consistency is what we need from Jackson for us to reach our potential. He can be a difference maker."

Senior Breck Soderquist (6-4) gives the Panthers another good outside shooter who can make athletic plays on the court.

Seniors Nick Gray (6-1), Trey Whorton (6-2), Will Gryder (6-2) and Gavyn Cordova (6-5) also look to contribute.

Junior guard Carter Winesburg (5-10) is one of the Panthers' best athletes pound-for-pound, Stewart said, and he can make "incredible high difficulty plays."

"We're looking for Carter to be that playmaker and be more consistent and be able to be that other guy with Landon that can pressure the ball and get out and guard people," Stewart said.

Junior guard Josh Stewart averaged 10.6 points per game as a sophomore and at times was the Panthers' top player a year ago.

"He's worked hard to continue to improve," Tim Stewart said of his youngest son. "We look for him to be a leader on the court for us and make plays on both ends of the court. We think with Josh and Carter and Landon we'll be able to be in a good position offensively being able to play fast and push the ball up the floor."

Junior Brendan Lashley (6-2) is expected to join the team after football, while juniors Caden Pharr (5-10), Jaxon Kooistra (5-10) and Jedi Hunter (6-3) look to contribute as well.

Sophomores Nate Vachon (6-3) and Dalton Newman (6-2) could see varsity action, while Cam Blackfox (5-8), Conner Clayton (5-10), Gabriel Cruz (5-9), Jackson Spence (5-11), Levi Fox (5-10), Malachi Watkins (6-0), Marcus Molina (5-9) and Wilson Cunningham (6-0) round out the 10th grade class.

