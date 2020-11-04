Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Diane Buck passes candy to Brielle and Khyler Bowlin during the drive-through trunk or treat at the Siloam Springs Post Office on Saturday.

Siloam Springs Post Office employees organized a drive-through trunk or treat event in the Post Office parking lot on Saturday evening.

More than 317 vehicles full of trick-or-treaters drove through and collected candy from stations in the parking lot, according to rural carrier Elaine Carr. The Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments also participated. Postal employees hope to make the drive-through event and annual tradition, she said.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Butterfly Laica Pineda and Bumblebee Malvin Pineda wave to trick-or-treaters as Irene Pineda (left) gathers candy to pass out.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A Siloam Springs Firefighter dressed as Elvis dances on the front of a fire truck at the Post Office trunk or treat on Saturday. Both the Siloam Springs Fire Department and Police Department passed out candy during the event.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Haylee Buck and Gage Mefford along with their pugs Gizmo (left) and Biscuit dress as characters from Lion King for the Post Office drive-through trunk or treat.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Superwoman Leena Mayhew passes out candy at the Siloam Springs Post Office.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Colton, Diane and Layton Buck dressed as characters from Toy Story for the drive-through trick-or-treat event at the Post Office.