A Siloam Springs man died in a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Road and Arkansas Highway 244 in rural Benton County on Oct. 29.
Billy Crittenden, 51, was driving a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe north on Jackson Road at a high rate of speed at approximately 10 p.m., according to a fatal accident report from the Arkansas State Police. Crittenden did not see a stop sign or the end of the roadway and the vehicle crossed Highway 244, hit an embankment and flew 50 feet to its final resting place, the report states.
Passenger Jimmy Crittenden, 53, also of Siloam Springs, was injured, the report states. Weather conditions were cold and rainy and road conditions were wet, it states.
