Director Carol Smiley retained her seat on the city board of directors while David Allen managed to unseat Director Bob Coleman during the Nov. 3 municipal runoff election.

Smiley won City Director Position Six with 2,752 votes (51.72 percent), according to complete but unofficial results published on Benton County's website. Her challenger Nathanael Stone received 2,569 votes (48.28 percent). Results will not be official until they are certified on Nov. 13, according to Channing Barker, Benton County County communications director.

Smiley has served on the city board for 19 years and on the planning commission for seven years. During the Aug. 11 primary, Smiley received 459 votes (47.81 percent) and Stone received 297 votes (30.94 percent).

Allen won City Director Position Seven, defeating Coleman with 2,743 votes (51.31 percent) to Coleman's 2,603 votes (48.69 percent), according to unofficial results. Allen will begin his term on the city board in January 2021.

Coleman has served on the city board for eight years. During the Aug. 11 primary, he received 427 votes (45.28 percent).

Allen served on the city board of directors for Ward 1 from 1995-2002 and was then elected to serve as mayor from 2009-2012. During the primary election, Allen received 318 votes (33.72 percent).

Mayoral candidate Judy Nation, who ran unopposed, received 5,240 votes (100 percent). Nation previously served on the city board for 15 years and the planning commission for three years.

County Justice of the Peace

Incumbent Kurt S. Moore (R) retained his position as District 13 Justice of the Peace with 4,718 votes (77.87 percent). His challenger Haley Emerick (D) received 1,341 votes (22.13 percent).

State elections

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R) of Springdale retained her seat in District 87. In Benton County, she received 4,804 votes (75.81 percent), defeating her opponent Michael Bennett-Spears (D) of Siloam Springs. Bennett-Spears received 1,533 votes (24.19 percent), in Benton County.

Bennett-Spears fared slightly better in Washington County, where he received 2,205 votes (28.07 percent). Lundstrum received 5,649 votes (71.93 percent) in Washington County.

Delia Haak (R) of Gentry won the District 91 race, receiving 13,408 votes (72.58 percent) in Benton County, over her opponent Nick Jones (D), who received 5,066 votes (27.42 percent). Haak also prevailed in both the Republican primary in March and a subsequent runoff election. She will replace Dan Douglas, who did not seek re-election.

State Senator Jim Hendren (R-District 2) defeated challenger Ryan Craig with 32,593 votes (74 percent) compared to Craig's 11,739 votes (26 percent). In Benton County, Hendren received 23,270 votes ( 73.42 percent) to Craig's 8,423 votes (26.58 percent.)