Photo Submitted Siloam Springs’ Water Rescue Team rescued five people and one dog on Oct. 29 at the Arkansas Canoeing and Rafting Camp when the park began to flood due to heavy rains, according to Division Chief - EMS Donny Jorgensen. “Nobody was injured, they just needed a little help coming over that deeper water,” Jorgensen said. Two companies and two personnel staff members went out to the scene to complete the rescue, Jorgensen said. Personnel staff are command staff, Jorgensen said. The other personnel staff member on the scene was Deputy Chief John Vanatta, Jorgensen said.

Siloam Springs Fire Department assisted people who were stranded in rising water at Arkansas 59 Canoeing and Rafting around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire department assisted five people and one dog to dry land, according to Division Chief Donny Jorgensen. The people at the park were in their recreational vehicles, one of which was in a small amount of water, Jorgensen said. Water was blocking both campers from leaving, Jorgensen said.

Two companies consisting of three firefighters each were dispatched to the scene along with two staff personnel consisting of Jorgensen and Deputy Chief John Vanatta.

"Nobody was injured, they just needed a little help coming over that deeper water," Jorgensen said.