Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Joker Delta Allen found a creative way to pass out candy from a distance. More than 317 vehicles full of trick-or-treaters drove through and collected candy from stations in the Post Office parking lot on Saturday evening, according to rural carrier Elaine Carr. Post Office employees plan to make the drive-through event and annual tradition, she said. For more Halloween photos, see page 6A.
Siloam Springs Post Office employees organized a drive-through trunk or treat event in the Post Office parking lot on Saturday evening.
More than 317 vehicles full of trick-or-treaters drove through and collected candy from stations in the parking lot, according to rural carrier Elaine Carr. The Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments also participated. Postal employees hope to make the drive-through event and annual tradition, she said.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Brielle (left) and Khyler Bowlin lean out the window as they ride through the Post Office trunk or treat event on Saturday. More than 317 vehicles full of trick-or-treaters drove through and collected candy from stations in the Post Office parking lot on Saturday evening, according to rural carrier Elaine Carr. Post Office employees plan to make the drive-through event and annual tradition, she said. For more Halloween photos, see page 6A.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.