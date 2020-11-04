Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs introduced its newest member, Capt. Todd Brakeville, left. Also pictured is sponsor Dolores Deuel, center, and membership committee member Katie Rennard. Brakeville is the commander over the Office of Professional Standards with the Siloam Springs Police Department and been serving Siloam Springs since 2004.

Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs introduced its newest member, Capt. Todd Brakeville, left. Also pictured is sponsor Dolores Deuel, center, and membership committee member Katie Rennard. Brakeville is the commander over the Office of Professional Standards with the Siloam Springs Police Department and has been serving Siloam Springs since 2004.

Photo submitted At the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, club president Gary Wheat, left, senior pastor of The Assembly in Siloam Springs, pictured with presenter Jimmy Allen, presented the club's program on his mission trip to Cameroon, Africa, last year.

