Siloam Springs Intermediate School will be closed to onsite instruction through Monday, Nov. 30, according to a press release Saturday afternoon from Siloam Spring School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

The district received notification that several SSIS students and staff members have tested positive for covid-19, the release states.

The district is working to determine all probable close contacts -- someone within six feet for 15 minutes during the infectious period from these positive cases, the release said.

The release said the intermediate school would be closed through Nov. 20, however, the following week is Thanksgiving break and the district had already announced it would go virtual on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, with school being closed through Nov. 25-27.

"The decision to close the building for this length of time was made in an effort to help control the spread of the virus in our school and community," Wiggins said in the press release. "Intermediate school teachers will continue to teach through virtual instruction."

Information on technology device pick-up will be communicated from the intermediate school to parents soon, the release said. All other SSSD buildings will remain open to onsite instruction, it stated.

Last week, it was announced Northside Elementary closed from Nov. 2-13 for covid-19 concerns.

Students who would like to continue receiving meals can access the off-campus meal request form on any school's website. Meals are available daily for pick up at the intermediate school, the release states.

"The district will continue to work in conjunction with ADH and DESE in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for onsite instruction," Wiggins said. "The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority for SSSD. Thank you for your continued support."