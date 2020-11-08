Oct. 26
• Don Lee Mourning, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ciara Nicole Harrington, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sharon Parker-Macklin, 56, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Olivia Ann Hillis, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 27
• Solymar Palacio, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Brianna Lynn Setser, 22, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• Katherine Doris Mitchell, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kendall Jay Stopp, 28, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Elizabeth Whitney Dawdy, 35, arrested in connection with warrant for concealing stolen property.
• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises; theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Stuart Lawson Jr., 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 29
• Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• William Lincoln Morrow, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 30
• Austin Blaze Palone, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; reckless driving.
• Austin Blaze Palone, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Janet Karen Vinyard, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Walkirya Maria Lopez-Cruz, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Johnny Dale Wheeler, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Danae Michelle Thompson, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• George Franklin Ellis, 79, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises.
• Joshua Lee Brown, 42, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; false imprisonment - second degree; interference with emergency communications - first degree.
Oct. 31
• Deven Thomas Keech, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 1
• Michael Paul Kindy, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance.