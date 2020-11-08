Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Oct. 26

• Don Lee Mourning, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ciara Nicole Harrington, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sharon Parker-Macklin, 56, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Olivia Ann Hillis, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 27

• Solymar Palacio, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Brianna Lynn Setser, 22, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Katherine Doris Mitchell, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kendall Jay Stopp, 28, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Elizabeth Whitney Dawdy, 35, arrested in connection with warrant for concealing stolen property.

• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises; theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Stuart Lawson Jr., 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 29

• Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 30

• Austin Blaze Palone, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; reckless driving.

• Austin Blaze Palone, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Janet Karen Vinyard, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Walkirya Maria Lopez-Cruz, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnny Dale Wheeler, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• George Franklin Ellis, 79, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises.

• Joshua Lee Brown, 42, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; false imprisonment - second degree; interference with emergency communications - first degree.

Oct. 31

• Deven Thomas Keech, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 1

• Michael Paul Kindy, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance.

