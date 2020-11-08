Travis Simpson/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley hands the ball off to running back Jeff Phizema during Friday's game at Russellville. Phizema rushed for more than 200 yards including the go-ahead score with 41 seconds left in a 50-47 Panthers victory.

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Siloam Springs Panthers took their first and only lead of the game with 41 seconds left and held on for a 50-47 win on Friday at Cyclone Stadium.

The Panthers, who trailed 28-7 in the first quarter, took the lead on a 7-yard run by Jeff Phizema, and Russellville fumbled their last chance away one the ensuing kickoff return.

Christian Ledeker caused and recovered the fumble for the Panthers (4-6, 2-5 6A-West).

Siloam Springs was able to kneel out the clock to win the game.

"I am very proud of our team," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "No one outside of our locker room will ever understand what these kids are going through this year. We have faced numerous setbacks and adversities, but they have kept a positive attitude and continued to fight. We were down 28-7 and most teams would have thrown in the towel, but they kept battling until the very end. Their attitude and effort allowed us to win the game."

The Panthers, who also snapped a five-game losing streak, totaled 572 yards of total offense during the win against Russellville's 427. The Panthers rushed 50 times for 319 yards and threw 22 times for 253 yards.

The Cyclones opened the game with two unanswered touchdowns to open the game and led 31-21 by halftime.

After forcing Siloam Springs to punt away the opening possession, Russellville moved the ball 62 yards in eight plays to go up 7-0 after the PAT with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Cyclones quarterback Braydon Whitford scored the touchdown on a 10-yard keeper. Whitford connected with Gavin Graham for 18 yards and Brady Burnett for 11 yards through the air on the drive.

Tre Potter picked off Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley two plays into the next Panthers' drive and returned it to the Siloam Springs 4-yard line. Whitford capped the drive with a two-play drive with a 1-yard run across the goal line to make it 14-0 after the PAT with 6:29 left in the first.

The Panthers answered with a 75-yard, four-play scoring drive to pull within 14-7 with 5:05 still in the first. Phizema capped the drive with a 31-yard touchdown run, set up by a 25-yard reception by Gavin Henson.

Russellville punched back with a two-play, 64-yard drive. The Cyclones ran the ball once, then Whitford hit Graham for a 63-yard touchdown strike to make it 21-7 with 4:06 left in the first quarter.

Russellville went up 28-7 with 27 seconds in the first on a 17-yard pass to Trenton Stokes. The Cyclones took over on the Siloam Springs 42, hit Graham for nine yards through the air, Brady Burnett for 15 yards, then Stokes for the scoring blow.

Siloam Springs answered with two unanswered touchdowns. The first came on a 17-yard pass from Talley to Brendan Lashley -- the second with 6:55 left in the half. The Panthers covered 76 yards in nine plays, including a 25-yard pass to Keegan Soucie, followed quickly by another 20-plus-yard pass to Soucie for a touchdown. The Panthers added the PAT to make it 28-21.

Russellville set the halftime score after lineman Dalton Haulmark swatted down and intercepted Talley to give the Cyclones a short field. Russellville reeled off three plays then settled on a 26-yard field goal to make it 31-21 with 2:18 left in the half.

Siloam Springs pulled within 31-28 with 9:45 left in the third quarter after moving the ball 78 yards on four plays. Talley hit Henson on a 58-yard play-action pass. Talley then ran in for the score as Siloam Springs pulled within 31-28.

Russellville's answer was nearly just as quick. After setting up on their own 40, the Cyclones ran two plays before Whitford hit Gabe Hogue for a 43-yard touchdown to go up 37-28 with 8:58 left.

The Panthers just needed two plays. Siloam Springs started on the 80, and Phizema got all of it on an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 37-35 with 8:34 in the third quarter.

Russellville went up 44-35 with 6:05 in the third on a 1-yard run by Whitford -- his third rushing touchdown of the night -- and Siloam Springs answered after setting up on the 35. Talley hit Henson for a 30-yard touchdown pass, then six plays later crossed the goal line himself on a 5-yard keeper to pull within 44-42 with 3:21 in the third quarter.

With 9:07 left in the game, Russellville went up 47-42 with a 19-yard field goal.

Talley finished the game 11-of-22 for 253 yards and three touchdown.

Phizema rushed 20 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Talley added 54 yards on 18 carries and one touchdowns. Henson led in receiving with 152 yards on five catches.

Russellville's Whitford was 21-of-34 for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Whitford rushed for another three touchdowns. Graham led in receptions with 149 yards and a touchdown.

The Cyclones finish the regular season 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the 6A-West Conference.

The Panthers clinched the No. 6 seed from the 6A-West and will play at No. 3 El Dorado on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Travis Simpson/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley throws a pass as Russellville's Dalton Haulmark tries to get around a Siloam Springs offensive lineman. The Panthers defeated the Cyclones 50-47.

Travis Simpson/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Christian Ledeker dives for extra yardage against Russellville in the Panthers' 50-47 victory Friday at Cyclone Stadium.