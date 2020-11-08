The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade football teams' seasons came to an end Thursday night during the Northwest Arkansas Conference's Championship Week.

The eighth-grade team was defeated 28-0 by Bentonville Fulbright at Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High.

The eighth-graders finished the season with a record of 8-2 overall. The Panthers started the season with seven straight wins, including three shutouts.

The seventh-graders were defeated 34-0 by Fulbright.

The seventh-graders finished the season with a record of 4-6 overall.