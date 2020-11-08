The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade football teams' seasons came to an end Thursday night during the Northwest Arkansas Conference's Championship Week.
The eighth-grade team was defeated 28-0 by Bentonville Fulbright at Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High.
The eighth-graders finished the season with a record of 8-2 overall. The Panthers started the season with seven straight wins, including three shutouts.
The seventh-graders were defeated 34-0 by Fulbright.
The seventh-graders finished the season with a record of 4-6 overall.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.