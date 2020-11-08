New cases of covid-19 were reported in Siloam Springs School District, John Brown University and Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab last week.

A total of 64 new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District in the past 14 days, up from 48 last week, and 65 new infections were reported in the community of Siloam Springs, also up from 48 last week, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab reported one new resident case and zero new staff cases in the past 14 days as of the most recent report on Nov. 4, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The facility has seen a cumulative total of 59 resident cases, 11 resident deaths and 33 staff cases, the site reported.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the school district reported 23 active positive cases, including four student cases and 19 staff cases. The cumulative total of cases increased from 61 cases last week to 75 cases this week. Forty-one staff members and 140 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Thursday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

Northside Elementary School closed for on-site instruction for two weeks after several staff members tested positive for covid-19. The school, which serves prekindergarten and kindergarten students, is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 16.

JBU reported two active student cases on Friday and five active employee cases, according to the university website. Both of the student cases were isolating off campus, the site stated.

Nineteen students and two employees were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday. The university has reported a cumulative total of 47 cases since last spring, up from 41 cases last week.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.