Zechariah Taylor Harcus

Zechariah Taylor Harcus, 25, was born Nov. 23, 1994, and passed on Oct. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rendi Harcus; father, Daniel Harcus; and siblings, Christopher, Danielle and Benjamin Harcus.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Harcus.

Zech was a full-time member of the Arkansas Army National Guard as a member of the 61st CST on Camp Robinson.

Visitation will be held at the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home on Nov. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery on Nov 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

Sharon 'Suzie' Luttrell

Sharon "Suzie" Luttrell, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 2, 2020, at Circle of Life at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 2, 1947, in Fayetteville, Ark., to James Kenneth Luttrell and Shirley Seeley Luttrell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James "Kenny" Luttrell.

Survivors include her nephew, Robert Luttrell and wife Melissa of Siloam Springs; niece, Tamara Sapulpa of Prairie Grove, Ark.; and great-nieces and -nephews Brannan Poole and wife Kacie, Seth Luttrell, Chelsey Anderson, Hannah Luttrell and Aleah Luttrell.

Graveside services were 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Sprigns was in charge of arrangements.