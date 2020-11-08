Planning commission members are scheduled to consider an ordinance amending the land use code for annexation permits during their next meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed ordinance seeks to close a gap by requiring city annexation permits be handled the same way as rezoning permits, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Nov. 5.

If approved by the planning commission, the code change will go before the city board of directors on Dec. 1 for ordinance review.

The requirements will include having two forms of legal notice, which include sending notice to everyone living within 300 feet of the annexation; placing notice in the local newspaper; and requiring that city staff post a sign on the property within 30 days of the established board review, the report states.

Permits for annexation would then receive a technical review, a planning commission review and advice, then an ordinance review with the city board of directors, the report states.

The application fee for annexation permits will be $150, the same as for zoning/rezoning permits, the report states.

Annexation applications submitted will run concurrently with the county process, the report states. If the county permit is denied, the city permit will become null and void and staff may refund the application fee, the report states.

No ordinance for an annexation will be submitted to the city board until the county has submitted necessary documentation for the permit, the report states. Also the board review date will be established based on the anticipated delivery of the annexation documents from the county, the report states.

Finally, the application is not intended for election-based annexations or annexation of city enclaves which the city no longer has, the report states.

The planning commission will also discuss and vote on the following items:

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 2800 block of North Teresa Drive. If approved it will go before the city board on Dec. 1.

• Rezoning development permit to rezone the 900 block of East Harvard Street from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Multi-Family) to I-1 (Industrial). If approved it will go before the city board on Dec. 1.

• Final plat development permit for 3901 E. Kenwood St. A board review date has not been determined.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 2503 and 2521 Orchard Hill Road. Board to approve easements on Dec. 1.

• Lot split development permit for 1400 Hwy. 412 E. Board approved easements on Nov.3.

• Lot split development permit for the 700 block of South Hico St. and the 900 block of East Harvard St. Board to approve easements on Dec. 1.

The board of adjustments will also meet on Nov. 10. They will discuss and vote on an open space variance for 2500 Hwy. 412 E.