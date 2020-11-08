Photo submitted Local Post Office employees pose with their sign for the 2019 holiday food drive. This year's food drive will take place from Nov. 12 through 14.

Siloam Springs Post Office employees are planning their annual holiday food drive for Nov. 12 through 14.

The local Post Office hosts two food drives each year, one in the spring and one around the holiday season, according to rural carrier Elaine Carr. The spring food drive was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic, she said.

The food drives are planned in an effort to help the community, but this holiday season more people than ever are in desperate need of assistance because of the pandemic, Carr said.

Postal customers can leave non-perishable food by their mailboxes or drop them off in the lobby of the Post Office, located at 828 S. Carl St., Carr said. Post Office staff requests that food in glass bottles and jars not be donated because the containers can break, she said.

All items will be donated to local food banks, including The Manna Center, Genesis House and Hunger & Thirst Ministry in Siloam Springs, and Victory Worship Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla., Carr said.

For more information, call the Post Office at 479-524-3431.