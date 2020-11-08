Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 will host a Veterans Day and 80th anniversary program Tuesday at the VFW building on Lincoln Street.

The local post was chartered on Nov. 10, 1940, and named in honor of Levi Douthit, a World War I veteran, according to VFW Post Commander Frank Lee. The Veterans Day and anniversary program will begin with a meet and greet at 4:30 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 5 p.m., Lee said.

This year's program will feature state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) speaking about Veterans Day, Lee said. It will be followed by a presentation by VFW state Commander Don Barnes about the history of the organization, which will give the audience an idea of what the VFW is and what they do, Lee said.

Coronavirus precautions involve social distancing, Lee said. Masks will not be required but anyone who wants to wear one may do so and chairs will be spaced six feet apart, he said.

During the program, Kind at Heart Ministries founder Wayne Thomas will also speak and there will be an open mike session if any veteran wants to share what they did, Lee said.

Lee said the Veterans Day/anniversary program is the only event the VFW was able to host this year. Typically the VFW would host a program on Memorial Day and a Veterans Day program at the high school, but were not able to do so this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lee said.

"We do veterans in the classroom," Lee said. "We go to the schools and teach flag etiquette. We visit with the students. All of that has been canceled this year."

Lee also said the VFW usually does poppy drives at businesses but have not been able to this year because poppies are usually assembled by nursing home residents and they have been locked down. The national VFW organization is looking to find organizations to make poppies, Lee said.

A staple at the annual Heritage League Christmas parade, the VFW will not participate this year, Lee said. Building and parking the float would be difficult, plus funds at the VFW are down due to the lack of being able to raise funds, he said.

Despite not being able to host their own events, the VFW did help Heroes and Hot Rods in the Ozarks on June 20 in Highfill, Lee said. Heroes and Hot Rods was a car show and craft fair which celebrated the nation's freedom and helped to raise funds, awareness and recognition of local veteran groups, according to heroes-hotrods.com.

Lee also said the VFW will help park cars at the Back the Blue Holiday Market on Nov. 14 at Holland Barn Venue in Highfill. Proceeds from the event will go back to the police department, Lee said.