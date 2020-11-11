TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2021.

This year's lineup includes two new scholarship opportunities.

The Phillips Engineering Scholarship is designated for Cherokee Nation citizens interested in pursuing a degree in engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. The scholarship offers $15,000 per semester for up to five years.

The second opportunity is for Cherokee Nation citizens seeking to become the first in their family to attain an undergraduate degree.

The Gary, Ryan and Agalisiga Helping Hand Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors that have been accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution. Applicants to this four-year scholarship must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation. Preference is given to students from Washington or Mayes county.

"Every new scholarship opportunity we create has the potential to change someone's life," said Janice Randall, executive director of Cherokee Nation Foundation. "These students work so hard to prepare for their future, and sometimes one scholarship can make all the difference. We can't thank our donors enough for their generous support, and we look forward to seeing all that these students can achieve."

Cherokee Nation Foundation offers three types of scholarships: private, tribal and institutionally based. Last year, the foundation awarded nearly $254,000 to 33 graduating high school students and 71 university students. CNF scholarships can be combined with funds from the tribe

Once students create an online profile, they have instant access to a one-stop shop for all CNF scholarships. The system also provides students with notifications about upcoming scholarship opportunities and deadlines. All applications are evaluated based on academic performance as well as community and cultural involvement and can be found at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org/scholarships.

For more information, contact Cherokee Nation Foundation at 918-207-0950.