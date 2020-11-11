Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Stacy Cook (center), Allen Elementary School teacher, receives a $500 check from Jayme Vaughan (right), Arvest Bank marketing manager, as part of the bank's "We Love Teachers" campaign, as Principal Michelle Paden (left) looks on. Arvest plans to award 157 locally-nominated teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money this year, according to a press release. All checks are for teachers who work at state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.