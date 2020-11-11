Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Bright fall colors lit up Siloam Springs last week and warm weather made it a good time to get outdoors.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.