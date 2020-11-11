Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Members of PEO Chapter T present the national PEO Star Scholarship to Emma Hulbert. Pictured, from left, are Norma Robison, Dindy Seliga, Hulbert, Rebeca Bergen, Gail Walters and Bambi Lawlis. Hulbert is a 2020 graduate of Siloam Springs High School and is currently a cheerleader for the University of Arkansas.

Emma Hulbert of Siloam Springs was selected to receive the national P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Star Scholarship.

The 2020 Siloam Springs High School graduate is currently majoring in pre-nursing and minoring in Spanish at the University of Arkansas, where she is also a Razorback cheerleader.

Hulbert was nominated for the $2,500 one-time scholarship by Siloam Springs P.E.O. Chapter T, according to Dindy Seliga, chapter scholarship committee member.

A scholarship committee for Chapter T interviewed the top three local candidates to submit applications, then chose Hulbert to apply for the national scholarship, Seliga said. Applicants must exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success, according to the organization's website, peointernational.org.

Hulbert submitted an excellent essay and the local scholarship committee was impressed by her future goals, the leadership she has demonstrated and her volunteer service, Seliga said.

"She's just amazing, you can definitely tell she is going to be successful in whatever she does," Seliga said.

Only a select number of graduating seniors across the country receive the scholarship, said Norma Robison, Chapter T membership committee member and former president.

"You have to be outstanding in lots of fields to be able to receive it," Robison said. "It's a great honor for her and for us."

"To receive the P.E.O. scholarship was amazing and such an honor because I know -- through my lovely MamMoo (adopted grandmother Rebecca Bergen) -- the great women who are a part of the P.E.O. and it means so much to know I have their support," Hulbert said.

In addition to receiving the P.E.O. Star Scholarship, Hulbert has also received a number of other scholarships including the prestigious Bodenhamer Fellowship Scholarship from the University of Arkansas, the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship and the National Merit Scholarship.

P.E.O. is a sisterhood that has brought together more than a half million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them, according to the organization's website.