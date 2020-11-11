Siloam Springs Intermediate School closed to on-site instruction through Monday, Nov. 30, after several students and staff members tested positive for covid-19, the school district announced Saturday.

A total of 10 students and one staff member tested positive for the virus, Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick said on Monday. Seven staff members and 146 students were identified as probable close contacts, defined as someone who has spent 15 minutes within six feet of a person who tested positive during the infectious period, he said.

All probable close contacts have been identified and notified, Patrick said.

The school, which serves students in fifth and sixth grade, will be closed because of covid-19 through Nov. 20, according to a press release. However, students will not return to classrooms until Nov. 30 because the district already announced it would go virtual on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, and school is closed for Thanksgiving break on Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 25 through 27.

"The decision to close the building for this length of time was made in an effort to help control the spread of the virus in our school and community," Superintendent Jody Wiggins said in the press release. "Intermediate school teachers will continue to teach through virtual instruction."

Students picked up technology devices on Monday and Tuesday, and anyone who has yet to receive a device is asked to contact the school office to make an appointment for pick up, Patrick said. Students who would like to continue receiving meals can access the off-campus meal request form on any school's website, the release states. Meals are available daily for pick up at the intermediate school, it states.

The intermediate school is the second school in the district to close because of covid-19. Last week, it was announced Northside Elementary closed from Nov. 2 through 13 after several staff members, including instructional staff, tested positive. The Panther Health and Wellness Clinic, located at the intermediate school, is also closed after a staff member tested positive and the other staff members were placed on quarantine, Patrick said.

Patrick encouraged everyone who has symptoms, even if they are mild or seem like allergies, to get tested.

"Don't mistake symptoms for allergies because you can really spread the disease around if you don't (get tested)," he said.

At the end of the day Monday, 14 active positive cases were identified among students across the district and 16 active positive cases were identified among staff members. A total of 321 students and 39 staff members were quarantined after being identified as probable close contacts. The cumulative total of positive cases in the district had risen to 89.

The district updates the number of cases daily and additional information can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

"The district will continue to work in conjunction with ADH and DESE in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for on-site instruction," Wiggins said. "The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority for SSSD. Thank you for your continued support."