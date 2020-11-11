Photo submitted At last week's Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs meeting at 28 Springs, club officers presented a check to Jackie Hancock, president of United Way of Northwest Arkansas, for our continued support (in partnership with the Siloam Springs Rotary Club) of the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for Siloam Springs. Hancock also presented the club's program explaining how United Way of Northwest Arkansas has taken over this area to partner with Dolly Imagination Library to make sure every child in the area has the opportunity to receive books from age 0 to 5. Pictured, from left, are Jackie Hancock; Katie Rennard, the club's DPIL committee chairperson; Gary Wheat, club president; and Mary Nolan, Siloam Springs Rotary Club representative Mary Nolan.

