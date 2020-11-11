Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Seven of the 24 boxes of items for the library auction being held between Nov. 9 and Nov. 23. The auction is only open to non-profits, according to Library Manager Dolores Deuel. There are 873 items beings auctioned off, according to a post on the city's website. Items include hardcover books, softcover books, paperback books and audio books.

Siloam Springs Public Library is holding an auction open to nonprofit groups until Nov. 23, according to a post on the city's website.

There are 873 items in 24 boxes including hardcover books, softcover books, paperback books and audio books, the post states. Only nonprofits may participate in the auction, according to library manager Dolores Deuel.

"Library items that have been weeded from the shelves have an opportunity to service nonprofit groups in their mission to provide literacy for people who may not frequent the library," Deuel said.

State law requires government entities must offer surplus commodities for sale to the public. The state, county or municipal government entity shall consider offers by nonprofit organizations for the surplus commodities and may accept a reasonable bid or offer for the surplus commodities for a not-for-profit organization, according to Arkansas Code Annotated (A.C.A) § 22-1-101(b) of the State of Arkansas Procurement Laws and Rules.

Any bidder may view items at the library before bidding. Bidders are asked to place their bids in a sealed envelope and bring it to the Siloam Springs Public Library at 205 E. Jefferson St. by 5 p.m. on Monday Nov. 23.

For more information call 479-524-4236 or email the library at [email protected]