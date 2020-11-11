50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

In one of the heaviest ballot returns in Chamber of Commerce history, five new directors were elected to serve three-year terms in the Chamber.

The five men elected were Delbert Allen Jr. - Allen Canning Co., Carl Bonner - Attorney at Law, Bill Foreman - Franklin Electric Co., Paul Nitz - Ralph Jones Co. and Hollis Scarbrough, Ford Company.

New officers elected by the Board of Directors to serve during 1971 were Marion Wasson - president, Paul Nitz - vice president and Carl Bonner - treasurer. Wasson was owner of the Wasson Insurance Agency.

Officers in the Chamber of Commerce served one year terms and took office on Jan. 1.

Walter Gray was the 1970 president and outgoing directors included Delbert Allen Sr., Grady Lamb, Leroy Reese, Bill Smith and Gray.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The 20th Annual Apple Harvest Queen Pageant was held in Lincoln, Ark.

Twenty young ladies competed for the title of Apple Harvest Queen Pageant. Competition categories included interview, swimsuit and evening gown.

During the evening gown competition, each contestant was asked to make a speech about what they have gained from pageant competition.

Master of ceremonies Steve Voorhies of KFSM-TV5 hosted the 20th annual event. Jenny Wierick, the 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Wierick of Rogers, Ark., won the crown and a $700 cash scholarship.

Joining her center stage were first runner-up Kendi Hall, 16-year-old daughter of Keith and Brenda Hall of Siloam Springs, Ark. Amanda Craig, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Craig and Mr. and Mrs. Paul McFerron of Gentry, Ark., was second runner-up. Kami Tice, 19-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Tice of Huntsville, Ark., was third runner-up and Barbara Humphrey, 19-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Humphrey of Pea Ridge, came in fourth runner-up. Angela Norwood of Fayetteville, Ark., was named Miss Congeniality.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Children at the Siloam Springs Academy Learning Center and Child Care learned about military service as local National Guard troops visited them a day prior to Veterans Day.

The nearly 100 children were divided up to rotate among three stations set up by Guard members.

Outside, antsy boys voiced their desire to take a tour inside the hummer Sgt. Kenneth Culbreath showcased while the girls listened intently about its functions.

Inside SFC Billy Williams taught youngsters about the nation's flag and how and why military personnel treat, honor and use it in different circumstances.

In another room, Staff Sgt. Kelly McJunkin brought in field equipment for a show-and-tell of sorts. Included in the items were his two backpacks, sleeping bag, Meals-Ready-to-Eat, helmet, first aid kit, etc.

This was the first year Guard members visited the academy to teach the children about Veterans Day and what soldiers do to serve their country. They were invited by the academy as Culbreath's wife works at the child care center.

"It's great for the kids to get an idea of what Veterans Day is all about," academy owner Curtis Bell said, adding that some kids have parents in the service and some kids have no idea what those in the military do.

Through the visit, kids learned at an early age that military men and women deserve to be honored on Veterans Day, said Bell, whose dad, Curlas Preston Bell, served in Germany in the 1950s and whose uncle, Edgar Dewayne Bell, was killed while serving in Vietnam