Oklahoma football teams begin playoff journey by Graham Thomas | November 11, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Oklahoma High School football teams begin their playoff journey this week.

Three teams in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader's coverage area -- Colcord, Watts and Oaks -- will be hosting games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Kansas will be on the road.

Colcord

Colcord finished the season 8-1 overall and 5-1 in District A-8, earning the No. 2 seed.

The Hornets will host Stroud, the seventh-seed out of District A-7. The Tigers finished the regular season 1-7 and 0-4 in conference play. Stroud's only victory came 25-0 in a nonconference game against Chouteau-Mazie.

The winner of the Colcord-Stroud game advances to play the winner of Konawa and Canadian next week.

Kansas

The Comets finished 4-4 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-8, earning the No. 5 seed.

Kansas will travel to Kiefer, which went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-7 and is the No. 4 seed.

The winner of the Kansas-Kiefer game advances to play Adair, which is the No. 1 seed out of District 2A-8 and earned a first-round bye.

Watts

Watts will host Weleetka on Friday in the Class B eight-man playoffs.

The Engineers finished the regular season 4-2 overall and a 2-1 record in District B-6. Watts' first game -- a win against Decatur (Ark.) on Aug. 28 -- is not counted toward the Engineers' record. The Engineers had three regular season games canceled because of covid-19.

Weleetka finished 2-8 overall and 1-4 in District B-5.

The winner of Watts and Weleetka advances to next week's game at Dewar, the No. 1 seed from District B-5.

Oaks

Oaks-Mission will host Deer Creek-Lamont-Billings on Friday in the Class C eight-man playoffs.

The Warriors finished 4-4 overall and 2-3 in District C-4. The Warriors had two games canceled because of covid-19.

DCLA/Billings, went 3-5 overall and 3-4 in District C-3.

The winner of the Oaks-DCLA/Billings game advances to next week's game at Timberlake, the No. 1 seed from District C-3.

