Colcord (Okla.) picked up a 35-14 win over Stroud on Friday in the opening round of the Class A playoffs Friday in Colcord, Okla.

The Hornets (9-1) advance to the second round at home against Kowana on Friday at 7 p.m.

Kowana defeated Canadian 60-14 on Friday.

Kiefer 37, Kansas 22

Kansas' season ended Friday with a loss at Kiefer in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Kansas finishes the season with a 4-5 record.

Weleetka 48, Watts 0

Weleetka ended Watts' season on Friday with a 48-0 win at Watts in the opening round of the Class B playoffs.

Watts' season ends with a 5-3 record.

Oaks-Mission advances via forfeit

Oaks-Mission picked up a forfeit win over Deer Creek-Lamont on Friday in the opening round of the Class C playoffs.

DCLA informed Oaks on Friday afternoon that they had a player test positive for covid-19, according to Oaks coach Jon Clayborn.

Oaks (5-4) is scheduled to play at Timberlake on Friday.