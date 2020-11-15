New cases of covid-19 in Siloam Springs are on the rise for the second week in a row, according to data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

An increase in positive cases were also reported at John Brown University and at the Siloam Springs School District, which has closed the intermediate school and Northside Elementary School to on-site instruction for two weeks in response to the number of positive cases.

In a memo to local businesses on Tuesday, City Administrator Phillip Patterson noted the rise in cases and implored business owners to comply with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's mask order. Patterson cited Arkansas Department of Health statistics that show the cumulative number of cases has risen by 50 percent over the past two months, from 554 at the beginning of September to 832 at the beginning of November

"The city has recently been receiving complaints that many businesses within the city are not encouraging or requiring the wearing of masks per Gov. Hutchinson's order," he said. "Many of those individuals who have complained have stated that they no longer feel safe shopping in the city and will not continue to do so due to the fact that either many of the other customers are not wearing a mask or some of the employees are not properly wearing a mask (not covering their nose).

"It is imperative that everyone does their part to continue to comply with the governor's declarations by requiring the wearing of masks, providing social distancing and practicing good hygiene. As the Administrator for the City of Siloam Springs, I implore you as business owners to continue to do your part to help stop the spread of this disease and slow this pandemic."

According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, 99 new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District in the past 14 days, up from 64 new infections last week, giving the area a cumulative total of 874 cases as of Friday. In the community of Siloam Springs, 106 new infections were reported in the past 14 days, up 63 percent from 65 cases last week, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 894, the site stated Friday.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the school district reported 38 active positive cases, including 22 student cases and 16 staff cases. The cumulative total of cases increased from 75 cases last week to 103 cases this week. Thirty-four staff members and 334 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Thursday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

Northside Elementary School closed for on-site instruction for two weeks after several staff members tested positive for covid-19. The school, which serves prekindergarten and kindergarten students, is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 16.

The intermediate school, which serves fifth and sixth grade students, also pivoted to virtual instruction through Nov. 20 after several students and staff members tested positive. Students will not return to classrooms until Nov. 30 because of Thanksgiving break.

JBU reported four active student cases on Friday, up from two the previous week, and four active employee cases, down from five the previous week, according to the university website. All four student cases were isolating off campus, the site stated.

Sixteen students and three employees were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday. The university has reported a cumulative total of 54 cases since last spring, up from 47 cases last week.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab was not listed on the most recent Nov. 6 Arkansas Department of Health report for nursing homes. On Nov. 4, the ADH reported one new resident case and zero new staff cases at the local nursing home in the past 14 days. As of Nov. 4, the facility had seen a cumulative total of 59 resident cases, 11 resident deaths and 33 staff cases, the site reported.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.