An ordinance requiring residents and business owners to get a permit to build a fence or pave a driveway will be up for discussion during the Nov. 17 city board meeting.

Ordinance 20-32 will amend Chapter 102 (Zoning Code) pertaining to fence and driveway permits and add a definition for the term “sight distance triangle.” The zoning code update was approved by the planning commission during its meeting on Oct. 13.

Senior Planner Ben Rhoads said during the planning commission meeting the reason for the code change is fences and driveways are subject to zoning regulations but not to any form of permitting. This led to code violations city staff was unaware of until the construction had already been completed, he said.

“The whole purpose of the permit is not to bring about more regulations on people, but to alert staff of these things happening so we can inform (residents and business owners) of what the potential rules are that will impact their project,” Rhoads said.

Fees for the permit would be $10 for residents and $25 for commercial businesses, Rhoads said.

During the planning commission meeting on Oct. 13 and the city board meeting on Nov. 3, Rhoads showed images of fences built on proposed sidewalks or key infrastructures such as meters and manhole covers.

Rhoads showed paving violation images of a commercial parking lot with gravel instead of asphalt and a separate lot that does not have the required green-space buffer.

Along with the new code requirements, the city will add a definition to the term sight distance triangle, Rhoads said. Sight distance triangle relates to fencing and the ability of drivers to see when they are driving and pulling out at intersections, Rhoads said.

During the planning commission meeting, Rhoads read the complete definition of sight distance triangle.

The meaning of sight distance triangle according to the zoning code is a triangular area at the corner between any two intersecting streets:

• Where the apex of the triangle which is parallel to a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal device or stop sign is extended 18 feet from the apex along the abutting curb or edge of the roadway pavement.

• The longer leg is measured perpendicular to the said stopped vehicle measured abutting the curb or edge of roadway pavement at the distance based on the street class designation.

• The hypotenuse joins the end of the triangle legs.

None of the city board members commented on the issue except Director Mindy Hunt. She said a letter came in from a citizen, Coy Stephenson, who expressed concern about the ordinance. Hunt said Stephenson may attend one of the next two city board meetings to express his concerns.

“I think he brought up some legitimate things and I understand his perspective,” Hunt said.

The city board will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent Agenda

• Appointing Ron Harp to the city of Siloam Springs Public Education Facilities Board.

• Amended 2020 surplus declaration.

• Resolution 52-20 regarding a final plat development permit at 14701 N. Country Club Road.

• Resolution 53-20 concerning a significant development permit at 14701 N. Country Club Road.

• Resolution 54-20 regarding 2021 compensation plan.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-28 concerning the annexation of 39.22 acres at 14701 N. Country Club Road on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-30 regarding the rezoning of 125 A and B E. Kenwood St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-31 concerning the rezoning from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-1 (Residential Large) of the Villa View Subdivision.

Resolutions

• Resolution 55-20 adopting 2021 city budget.

Staff Reports

• Sager Creek study update.

• Administrator’s report.