The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys defeated Van Buren Freshman Academy 41-34 on Thursday in the Panthers' first game of the 2020-21 season at Panther Activity Center.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs pulled ahead 24-16 at halftime. The Panthers extended their lead to 33-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Hawbaker led the Panthers with 16 points, while Nolan Wills had nine, Eric Debler five, Silas Tugwell and Diego Carrizal each with four and Cayden Hansen three.

Drew Brusnell led Van Buren with 14 points.

Ninth-grade girls

Van Buren won the ninth-grade girls game 37-23.

Siloam Springs led 8-7 after the first quarter, but Van Buren pulled ahead 19-13 at halftime.

Van Buren maintained a 27-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Bailey Chopper had six, Lexi Masters four and Addison Pilcher two.

Eighth-grade boys

Van Buren Butterfield handed the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys a 47-40 defeat to open the season Thursday.

Butterfield led 6-4 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled within 33-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Trenton Cooley led Butterfield with 26 points.

Gio Flores led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Alec Pearson had seven, Mikey McKinley and Josiah Thompson each had six, Darian Caldwell four, Kimber Haggard two and Landon Fain one.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up their first win of the season 43-19 over Van Buren Butterfield.

The Lady Panthers led 10-7 after the first quarter and 19-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 35-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast 11, Jaylin Harried eight, Aveary Speed six, Ruth Hansen five, while Emily Sears, Reese Sutulovich and Haylee Fox each with four and Abby Herndon one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams hosted Huntsville on Saturday for benefit games. Results were not available at presstime.

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade boys are back in action at home Monday against Greenwood.

Both ninth-grade teams host Rogers on Wednesday, and on Thursday the seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Rogers Lingle, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys travel to Lingle.