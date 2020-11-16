Lindsey Taylor was recently selected to serve as the new director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Friday.

"A lifelong native of Siloam Springs, Lindsey has exceptional experience, education and skills to serve as our new Director of Community Development," said Arthur Hulbert, Chamber president and CEO. "She has deep relationships within our community and will join our team to foster membership value and increase community involvement through events and service"

Taylor served in numerous professional and volunteer roles in the community, including nine years as vice president, marketing manager with Arvest Bank and most recently, with Mint Dental Care, according to a press release. A graduate of Siloam Springs High School and John Brown University, she holds double degrees in business administration and marketing.

"I've known Lindsey all of her life and she is uniquely qualified for her Director of Community Development role," said James Barnett, chairman of the Chamber board. "She believes in the power of relationships and connecting, as evidenced by her extensive history of professional and volunteer work with many local medical boards, school programs, civic charities and Chamber projects. She has a heart for service in her community, and also participates and leads women's groups at her church. We feel fortunate to have someone of Lindsey's caliber and dedication to our community join the Chamber team."

Taylor and her husband Ben have two sons, Noah and Owen. Her family has strong ties to the Siloam Springs community: her mother, Sherri Brooker, manages the DaySpring Outlet Store, and her father, Mark Brooker, served as Director of The Manna Center before his death earlier this year.