A Siloam Springs man has been charged in the Phillips 66 robbery that occurred on Sept. 12.

Donald Ray Mouse Jr., 19, was charged on Nov. 3 in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; aggravated assault; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree; and discharge of firearms or weapons, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department's arrest report.

Mouse was already being held in Benton County Detention Center after a Sept. 17 arrest in relation to a string of burglaries that occurred throughout the city that night.

Since his arrest in September, Mouse has also been charged with another robbery that occurred at the James L. Butts Baseball complex on Aug. 30, but has not been charged with the Dollar General Store robbery on Aug. 18, according to Captain Derek Spicer.

Spicer said in September the police was looking into whether or not Mouse was involved in the robbery at the Dollar General Store.

During the Sept. 12 incident at the Phillips 66, located at the intersection of Cheri Whitlock Drive and North Mount Olive Street, Mouse allegedly stole approximately $200 in cash and approximately $100 worth of cigarettes, the affidavit of probable cause states. Video surveillance from the gas station showed the suspect coming over the fence from the backyard at 209 Misti Court, it states

The cashier at the Phillips 66 said she was working the register when she noticed the suspect, later identified as Mouse, at the end of the aisle, the affidavit states. The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and approached the cashier and demanded all the money, it states.

The cashier said the suspect had a gun, which she thought was fake, and the robbery was a joke, the affidavit states. The suspect discharged the weapon over her head, the affidavit states. The cashier was in the middle of a transaction and could not open the register, the affidavit states.

While the cashier was finishing up the transactions, Mouse was allegedly taking cartons of Marlboro Special Select 100s from behind the register and placing them in a gray backpack, the affidavit states. There were three other people in the store at the time of the robbery and the suspect waved his gun and pointed the gun at everyone in the store, the affidavit states.

After committing the robbery, the suspect allegedly shot the glass out of the front door of the gas station and left the store.

Following the robbery, video surveillance from Phillips 66 shows the suspect running east behind the gas station toward Misti Court, the affidavit states.

As of Friday, Mouse was being held at the Benton County Detention Center and has a surety bond of $150,000, according to staff from the Benton County Detention Center.