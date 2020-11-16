Levi Douthit Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 has seen a lot of change since it was established on Nov. 10, 1940, but it has remained focused on its purpose of serving veterans.

The post came together with community members and city officials to observe Veterans Day and commemorate it's 80th anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Featured speakers during the program included state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), state VFW Commander Don Barnes, past state Commander Gary Wells, and Pastor Wayne Thomas, of Kind at Heart Ministries. Hannah Henderson, representative of U.S. Senator John Boozman, also read a letter on his behalf to Post members.

The post was established on Nov. 10, 1940, in honor of World War I veteran Levi Douthit, who served in U.S. Army Regiment f354 and was killed in action in France in 1918 at the age of 27, Barnes read from the post's history. The 28 charter members included Lee Douthit, twin brother of Levi Douthit, he said.

Local businessman Don Osbourn donated the land to build the post in the 1950s, Barnes said. The original building was located in the basement area of the current building and the current building was added in the 1950s as well, he said.

Post 1674 thrived in its early years, hosting monthly meetings and serving veterans in the community, Barnes said. It also served as a dance hall and gathering place for the community. In the late 1990s and early 2000s the building was used as a daycare. By 2010, membership had dwindled, the post was in decline and the building was in disrepair. The VFW Department of Arkansas sent a representative to place the post under suspension, he said.

At that time, Steve Milbourn was elected post commander and businessmen Wayne Thomas, Mark Alexander and Ron Drake came together to renovate the post building and bring it back to life, Barnes said.

Thomas, who owned a construction business, said he first discovered the post while throwing papers for a newspaper route and peeked in the windows to find out why the building was in such poor shape. At the time, the post had only six or seven members who were all World War II veterans. His heart broke when he realized the post did not have the community support it needed, he said.

Through donations, grants and the help of volunteers, the vision for a revitalized post became a reality, Barnes said. From that point forward, the post has been very successful and currently has 195 members. In the past 10 years, it has received a number of awards including the All-State Award, All-American Award, Post of the Year (for three years), Outstanding Community Service Award and Commander of the Year award, Barnes said.

Now Post 1674 participates in the Buddy Poppy program, offers scholarships to local high school students, hosts flag retirement ceremonies, honors veterans by standing flag lines at their funerals, hosts Veterans Day programs and participates in community service. On Feb. 20, 2019, exactly 100 years after Douthit's death, the post became the third Purple Heart Memorial Post in Arkansas.

Barnes called Post 1674 "Excellent," and encouraged post members to keep up the good work.

"I'm very proud of this post because 10 years ago, it was all gone," Wells said. "If Steve were here, I would like to give him a hug, because he is responsible for the initial effort. I'm proud of you all."

Lundstrum encouraged post members to continue visiting schools, speaking in classrooms and hosting Veterans Day programs.

"Every time somebody sees a veteran, it reminds us of our American Pride," Lundstrum said. "It makes us proud to see you, so don't ever give that up. We are proud of you and thankful for you and it reminds us of you and that's important," she said.

She also encouraged post members to continue serving veterans and families of veterans.

"Just when you thought it was safe to retire and kick back, your country needs you now more than ever," she said. "Don't think you can retire. Your service has just begun."