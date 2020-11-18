Kids will have the chance to see Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 when Santa makes his appearance at the Arvest Bank downtown parking lot at the Heritage League's annual Breakfast with Santa.

This year's event will have differences due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Heritage League volunteer Abby Trinidad. Breakfast with Santa will take place outdoors and not on the same day as the Heritage League's annual Christmas parade, planned for the following day Dec. 6.

The Heritage League will be taking precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic, Trinidad said. All volunteers will be screened before they begin their shift and attendees ages 3 and up will be required to wear face masks with the exception of when they have their pictures taken with Santa, she said.

A social distanced set-up will be in place for interactions with Santa which means kids will not be able to sit on Santa's lap, Trinidad said. The Heritage League has not finalized their picture set-up yet but are hoping to have it set up by early next week, she said.

"This will help us better follow safety guidelines put in place by the Arkansas Department of Health," Trinidad said.

While kids will still be able to have their pictures taken with Santa, a lot of the in-person activities will not take place this year, Trinidad said. Children will be able to bring their letters to mail to Santa's workshop and they will be sent home with a holiday snack and take-home craft, Trinidad said.

Tickets are $10 per child and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3pDTboY

Tickets can also be pruchased online at the Heritage League's Facebook page and paid for at Creative Corner until Saturday, Nov. 28, Trinidad said.

"The Heritage League of Siloam Springs strives to serve our community, and we are doing everything we can to continue to do so during these uncertain times," Trinidad said. "We are working very hard to host Breakfast with Santa in the safest way possible, while still providing a fun and memorable experience for the children in our community."