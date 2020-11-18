Ben Franklin Hannah III

Ben "Trip" Franklin Hannah III, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1957, in Memphis, Tenn., to Ben Franklin Hannah II and Eleanor McClellan Hannah. He grew up in Little Rock, Ark. He graduated from Little Rock Catholic High School. He married Maria Gustavsson on Sept. 4, 1998, in Claremore, Okla. He was a cowboy at heart and loved working on his land with his horses.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

He is survived by four children, Kalli Hannah of Tulsa, Okla., Ben Franklin Hannah IV of California, Jake Fitch Hannah of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Kassidy Hannah of Edmond, Okla.; two grandchildren; brother, Kyle Hannah of Houston, Texas; and sister, Carla Beckendorff of Houston.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Sheila Jean McClary Hart

Sheila Jean McClary Hart, 62, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 14, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 5, 1958, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Earl Jackson McClary and Edna Lenora Rutherford McClary. She graduated from Gentry High School in 1976. She worked several different jobs at Peterson Industries for more than 24 years. She began working at Gentry Schools in 2004 and was set to retire on Dec. 18 this year. She was a member of Highfill Baptist Church in Highfill, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Jackson McClary; and her brother, Garland McClary.

She is survived by her mother, Lenora McClary of Gentry; many cousins; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Highfill Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown, Ark. For the funeral service, everyone will be required to wear their own face mask and social distance, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Glenn Elliot Morris

Glenn Elliott Morris was born June 24, 1954, in Bordeaux, France, to John Francis Morris and Delores Mae Jones-Morris. He moved to Siloam Springs in the third grade. Glenn joined the Demolay International group growing up and was active in sports. He enjoyed a wonderful group of friends who continued well into adulthood.

He went to work for UPS 43 years ago. He was a very dedicated employee and drove for them with immense joy and pride. He met and married Zoe Melissa Nitz in April of 1982. They settled in Siloam Springs and raised two daughters, Natalie Zoe and Elizabeth Frances.

He had a love for his family and never missed a game or activity that his grandchildren were involved with over the years. Benson, Margaret Zoe, Maddox, and Eloise were the true light of his life, as they loved their Brownie so much.

Glenn enjoyed to golf, ski, and spend time working in the yard. Natalie and Thad, as well as Elizabeth and Trent all enjoyed sharing activities and making memories with him. He was so proud of his girls and their husbands.

Glenn was also blessed by marrying into a family with plenty of fun and more siblings to enjoy. Zoe's sister Christy and her husband Frank had three sons who were also special to him; as did Zoe's brother Brian and his wife Marsha and their three sons.

Glenn was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he served on the session and always prepared the communion. He brought enjoyment and love to so many people and will be missed by many. The Pallbearers include Frank Pittman, Brian Nitz, Bob Highfill, Kevin Riley, Bill Staggs, Steve Whitehead, Haskell Nichols, and Jimmy Harris; also his beloved D9.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, with the Rev. Jonathan Buisch and Pastor Chip Reagan officiating. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

For the visitation and funeral service, everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Jean Pendergraft

Jean Pendergraft, 84, of Decatur, Ark., died Nov. 13, 2020, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born May 30, 1936, in Blackpool, England, to Robert and Dorothy Smith. She graduated from Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Ala. She moved to Decatur in 1970. She was a longtime lunchroom manager for Decatur Public Schools. She was married to William "Buster" Pendergraft. She was a member of Decatur United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by three sons, Keith "Opie" Edwards and wife Tina of Decatur, David Pendergraft and wife Pam of Southwest City, Mo., and Mike Edwards of Decatur; daughter, Anne Bennett and husband Jeff of Decatur; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Smith of Murchison, Texas; and two sisters, Judy Cargill of Humble, Texas, and Mary Metzger of Tucumcari, N.M.

Graveside services were Nov. 16, 2020, at Falling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, with Pastor Heath Williams officiating.

Leona Marie Tehee

Leona Marie Tehee, 72, of Colcord, Okla., died Nov. 16, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Gravette, Ark., to William Holcombe and Opal Harper Holcombe. She graduated from Colcord High School in 1966. She married Buck Tehee in 1968 at Jay, Okla. She was a bookkeeper at the Bank of Gravett. She was a member of the Colcord Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; and her parents, William and Opal Holcombe.

She is survived by two children, Rebecca Tehee of Colcord, and Tommy Tehee and fiancée Kaitlyn Johnson of Colcord; and two brothers, Hurley Holcombe and wife Lois of California, and Duane Holcombe and wife Melinda of Reeds Spring, Mo.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Mike Ellis officiating. For the visitation and funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Margie Marie Thurman

Margie Marie Thurman, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 13, 2020, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Bentonville, Ark., to Charles Robert Brandon and Elsie Esther Noah Brandon. She grew up in Decatur, Ark., and graduated from Decatur High School. She married Kenneth Thurman on Feb. 26, 1964. She worked for McKee Foods Inc. as a security guard. She attended Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thurman; two grandchildren, Ethan Williams and Nathan Ruple; and two sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Kenny Thurman and wife Johnna of Siloam Springs, and Lenny Thurman and wife Regina of Siloam Springs; daughter, Tina Thurman and husband Jerry Jones of Sallisaw, Okla.; stepchildren, Mike Thurman and wife Maria of Montgomery, Ala., Marty Thurman and wife Ann of Huntsville, Ark., Beverly Williams and husband Gurney of Siloam Springs, and Jeannie Palmer and husband Chris of Spiro, Okla.; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Chuck Brandon of Gentry, Ark.; and three sisters, Ellen Gibbs of Gentry, Toni Brandon of Gentry, and Charlotte Cottrell of Pauls Valley, Okla.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Joel Young officiating. Burial will follow at Weddington Cemetery in Weddington, Ark.

For the funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Aldon "Al" Waggoner

Aldon (Al) Waggoner, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark. He was born August 27, 1934, in Isabella, Okla.

Al was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and man. His faith and his family were most important to him. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Prior to joining the Methodist church he was extremely active for many years in the Baptist Church. He loved walking the neighborhood and praying with/for people. He enjoyed time with his family, supporting his grandchildren in all kinds of activities, playing golf with his best friend Tom, working in his yard and walks/cart rides with his little buddies Sal and Rudi.

Al grew up in Mansfield, Arkansas, and attended Fort Smith Junior College. He received a degree in accounting from the International Accountants Society school in Chicago. In March of 2001 he retired from Allen Canning Company in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, as Vice President of Distribution. Prior to his 30 years with Allens, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Portland, Oregon; was Van Buren District Manager for the Fort Smith Gas Company for 9 years; worked for Campbell 66 Express and Roadway Express in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and was Traffic Manager for HLH Products in Van Buren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Marie Jacobs, who he married on December 31, 1958; his parents, Audra H. and Edith M. (Ethridge) Waggoner; his sisters, Pearl Pendergraft and Marie Haas; brothers, Joe, Eugene and Eldon (his twin) Waggoner; and his special buddies Rudi and Sal.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jane Bryan Gattis Waggoner; son, David Waggoner and wife Linda of Plano, Texas, and son, Mike Waggoner and wife Candy of Rogers, Arkansas; daughter, Melanie Wade and husband Todd of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; stepson, Sean Gattis and wife Sherry of Sugarland, Texas; stepdaughter, Nicole Ross and husband Stanton of Bentonville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Wendy Murillo and husband Oscar of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Jessica Merrill and husband Zach of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Casey Harmon and husband Travis of Austin, Texas, Allie Wade of North Little Rock, Arkansas, J. D. Waggoner of Dallas, Texas, and Marisa Edwards and husband Jonathan of Atlanta, Georgia.; five great-grandchildren, Aden, Audie and Austen Murillo, Grayson Wade and Charlotte Merrill; three brothers, Lester and wife Mary, Kenneth and wife Holly and Wayne and wife Gail Waggoner.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to the For Their Future Campaign, First United Methodist Church, Siloam Springs or to any animal shelter or rescue organization.

