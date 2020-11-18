The Siloam Springs boys were defeated 43-29 on Monday night against Greenwood at the Panther Activity Center.

The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs (1-1) led 20-17 at halftime.

The Bulldogs outscored Siloam Springs 15-4 in the third to take a 32-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Overall, Greenwood outscored the Panthers 26-9 in the second half.

Nate Hawbaker hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 15 points to lead the Panthers. Diego Carrizal scored five points, while Nolan Wills, Cayden Hansen and Eric Debler each scored three.

The ninth-grade boys defeated Huntsville 36-29 in a benefit game on Saturday.

The Panthers trailed 6-4 after the first quarter and 16-12 at halftime. Siloam Springs rallied to tie the game at 24 going into the fourth quarter where it outscored Huntsville 12-5.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs with 21 points, while Nolan Wills had four. Reese Hardcastle, Silas Tugwell and Cayden Hansen each scored three, while Eric Debler had two.

Brady Bolinger and Ethan Wade each scored 10 points to lead Huntsville.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 48-26 by Greenwood on Monday.

Greenwood led 10-2 after the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled within 29-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers with eight points, while Gio Flores had six, Alec Pearson five, Landon Fain four, Kimber Haggard two and Darian Caldwell one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys A team picked up a 58-42 win against Greenwood on Monday.

Greenwood led 16-11 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored Greenwood 20-13 in the second to take a 31-29 lead at halftime.

The Panthers led 41-38 going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored Greenwood 17-4.

Evan Allen led Siloam Spring with 26 points, while A.J. Moore had nine, Crew Webb five, Ian Muangchanh four, Stewart Schwaninger and Jayden Hooton each with three and Tristan Anglin, Samuel Avery, Cole Pittman and Jack O'Brien each with two.

Siloam Springs won the seventh-grade B game 16-14, which was played with two halves instead of quarters.

Siloam Springs trailed 7-4 at halftime and rallied in the second half 12-7.

Avery led the Panthers with 10 points, while Austin Gammil, Jaxon Lashley and Muangchanh each had two.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated Saturday in a benefit game against Huntsville.

Huntsville led 10-2 after the first quarter and 18-8 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles took a 26-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Addison Pilcher led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Lexi Masters had seven, Bailey Chopper four and Emily Keehn and Morgan Williamson each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams host Rogers on Wednesday. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Rogers Lingle on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Lingle.