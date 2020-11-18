Bri Bell-Weaver, a local realtor is giving away turkey meal kits from 8:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday at Pour Jon's on East Main Street.

Bell-Weaver, who works at Thrive Real Estate in Bentonville but lives in Siloam Springs, said she will be giving away 30 meal kits at Pour Jon's. The meal kits will be provided to her by Thrive Real Estate. There are no requirements needed to pick up a meal, Bell-Weaver said. Any resident that wants a kit just has to show up, she said.

"I wanted to do something special," Bell-Weaver said.

This is the first year Bell-Weaver is giving away meal kits in Siloam Springs. Thrive Real Estate is giving away 300 turkeys this year, she said.

Bell-Weaver said she went to Vice President Michael Nugent, the person behind the campaign, and asked for 30 kits to give away in Siloam Springs. The reason she opted for 30 kits is she only has a short amount of time to give away meals before having to go to her sister's graduation in Missouri, she said.

Thrive Real Estate has been doing turkey giveaways since its inception in 2018, according to Nugent.

"When we started our real estate company we wanted to do more for the community than most other real estate companies," Nugent said.

Having worked for other companies that were more interested in the bottom line than helping out their communities, Nugent wanted his company to take the time to help out those in need. Thrive Real Estate tries to do giveaways every quarter.

This year's meal kits will include either whole turkeys or turkey breasts, stuffing, potatoes, canned green beans, gravy and a roll, Nugent said.

Thrive Real Estate presently has 41 associates any of whom can ask for meals to give to those in need, Nugent said.