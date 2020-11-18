50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Editor's Note: This is how it ran in 1970 without editing.

Dear Mr. Vosburgh:

In the November 1970 issue of the National Geographic, you published an article, "Through Ozark Hills and Hollows," written by Mike W. Edwards. As is standard in your magazine, the photography was excellent and the article was well written with one exception, the map on page 665 failed to show the city that is the Northwestern Gateway to Arkansas - Siloam Springs. From a Chamber of Commerce view, this could not go without challenge.

You might ask what can be so important about omitting a community of 6,000 people? It would be difficult to find a person typical of the Ozarkian stereotype in our area. We are not in the highest or lowest income bracket. We cannot complain about smog, poverty, or slum areas nor brag about high-rise apartments, freeways or government grants.

We are proud to live in one of the most beautiful areas in the country. We look with pride at a University in our city that still believes in building character as part of the educational process. We are fortunate to have 18 industries that are vital to our growth and prosperity but are not guilty of smoke or pollution nor subject to the whims of government contracts.

We live in a city where friends still visit and driving in the country is still a pleasure.

This is our city - Siloam Springs.

Our name came from the scripture "Go Wash in the Pool of Siloam" and each year a Pool of Siloam pageant is presented during the Christmas season, depicting various periods of the life of Christ.

I have enclosed a brochure of Siloam Springs and The Pool of Siloam and on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, we want to extend an open invitation to you and Mr. Edwards to visit Siloam Springs as our guests and become acquainted with a fine place to visit or live.

With warm regards,

Fred M. Pease

Executive Vice President

Chamber of Commerce

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

"Every city in this country of ours started just like this," said corporate attorney James Penix as he addressed a group of approximately 50 residents from the Sleepy Hollow Community south of Gentry.

Avoiding annexation by the City of Gentry was the topic of discussion, as Penix, who was a member of the Benton County Planning Board and the Springdale Planning Commission, outlined the necessary steps involved in applying for the incorporation of a new town.

"What you're contemplating tonight is something that has happened tens-of-thousands of times across this country," Penix told the group as he attempted to provide them with some basic information about not only the advantages, but the disadvantages of forming their own town.

According to Penix, the primary advantage residents would gain by incorporation was control of their own area and the ability to set-up the form of local government they felt would be most beneficial to them. Another advantage would be the funding which would become available, but that funding would mean responsibility and accountability.

While no decision was made to begin incorporation, those present did show a desire to obtain more specific information about the process.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

With Thanksgiving only days away, the Siloam Springs High School band members were packing their bags and polishing their instruments in preparation for marching in the McDonald's Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago, Ill.

Family and friends who remained in Siloam Springs were able to view the band's participation during a live broadcast of the parade from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 25 on WGN America.

The band was selected to fulfill the honor of being placed at the end of the procession to escort Santa Claus into the city.

While in the Windy City, the students planned to visit the Shedd Aquarium, the Museum of Science and Industry, shop on the Magnificent Mile, ice skate at Millennium Park and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at the Hard Rock Cafe before returning to Siloam Springs.