Residents who want to get outdoors and enjoy the fall weather will have the opportunity to participate in the Turkey Trot 5K race and a separate Fun Run this Saturday.

Registration for the event will be from 7 a.m to 7:45 a.m., and the Turkey Trot will begin at 8 a.m. on Washington Street between the Cobb Vantress office and the parking lot, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. The Fun Run begins at 8:45 a.m.

The race has been sponsored by the city for approximately 40 years, according to a staff report prepared by Don Clark, community development director. However, there will be changes to this year's event due to the coronavirus, Davis said.

"This year, we will stagger start times by age division, packet pickup will be distanced by age division, and awards will be announced and placed on different tables to allow for social distancing," Davis said.

The winners in each age group will receive medals, she said.

There will also be signage around the start and finish lines reminding people to social distance, Davis said. Per the Arkansas Department of Health, masks should be worn unless actively exercising, according to healthy.arkansas.gov. Davis said masks should be worn while social distancing and before and after each participant runs the race.

Prime Care Medical will also be set up at the event, she said.

Street closures will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Washington Street, Lincoln Street, and Hico Street, the report states.

Registration fees for the race are $30 for adults and $15 for students, Davis said. Participation in the Fun Run is free, he said.

Registration forms for the event can also be found on the city's website. Participants may print out a form and deliver it along with the payment to the Parks and Recreation building at 401 West University Street. Online registration is also available at www.race-wizard.com.