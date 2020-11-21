ON TAP

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma State Playoffs^TBA

November 30

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Grimsley^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Grimsley^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.

December 3

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bentonville Washington at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Washington at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Washington^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^6:45 p.m.

December 4

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

