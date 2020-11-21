ON TAP
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bentonville West at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma State Playoffs^TBA
November 30
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Grimsley^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Grimsley^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^6:45 p.m.
December 3
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bentonville Washington at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Washington at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Washington^6:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^6:45 p.m.
December 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
