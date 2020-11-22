Nov. 2

• Luis Miguel Molina-Fernandez, 24, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with harassing communications.

• William Edward Bostater, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Alan Stubblefield, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 3

• Donald Ray Mouse Jr., 19, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery; possession of firearms by certain persons; aggravated assault; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree; discharge of firearms or weapons.

• Timmy Ray Payne, 34, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; financial identity fraud - non-financial identity fraud; failure to appear x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Bryce Eugene Pittman, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bridget Nicole Barrett, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Bryce Eugene Pittman, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Aguirre, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 4

• Lami Biti, 21, arrested in connection with forgery; theft of property.

• Stephanie Lynn Turner, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Carol Jimmie Eagle, 77, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Zachary Quentin Haley, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; endangering the welfare of a minor-third degree.

• Norman R. Jackson, 61, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Madison Shae Capps, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting .

• Arora Rain Savage, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Jennifer Jolean Booth, 26, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 5

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jamie Rose Harris, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shannon Robert Enderland, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Allen R. Davis Jr., 32, cited in connection with theft of property.

Nov. 6

• Kimberly Upton, 26, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - non-financial identity fraud; harassing communications.

• Nathan Levi Knabel, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Kimberly Upton, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

• Andrea Marisol Castaneda, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 7

• Dana Margaret Clines, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

Nov, 8

• John Leonard Ward, 28, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Clayton Michael Shinn, 24, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Kendall Dale Henderson, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.

• Peter Yang, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremiah Rivera Collette, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Brittany Blu Mitchell, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.