Nov. 2
• Luis Miguel Molina-Fernandez, 24, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with harassing communications.
• William Edward Bostater, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• David Alan Stubblefield, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 3
• Donald Ray Mouse Jr., 19, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery; possession of firearms by certain persons; aggravated assault; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree; discharge of firearms or weapons.
• Timmy Ray Payne, 34, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; financial identity fraud - non-financial identity fraud; failure to appear x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.
• Bryce Eugene Pittman, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Bridget Nicole Barrett, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.
• Jonathan Aguirre, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 4
• Lami Biti, 21, arrested in connection with forgery; theft of property.
• Stephanie Lynn Turner, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
• Carol Jimmie Eagle, 77, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Zachary Quentin Haley, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; endangering the welfare of a minor-third degree.
• Norman R. Jackson, 61, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Madison Shae Capps, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting .
• Arora Rain Savage, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Jennifer Jolean Booth, 26, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 5
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jamie Rose Harris, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shannon Robert Enderland, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Allen R. Davis Jr., 32, cited in connection with theft of property.
Nov. 6
• Kimberly Upton, 26, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - non-financial identity fraud; harassing communications.
• Nathan Levi Knabel, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.
• Kimberly Upton, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.
• Andrea Marisol Castaneda, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 7
• Dana Margaret Clines, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.
Nov, 8
• John Leonard Ward, 28, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Clayton Michael Shinn, 24, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Kendall Dale Henderson, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.
• Peter Yang, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremiah Rivera Collette, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.
• Brittany Blu Mitchell, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.