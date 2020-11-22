City board members unanimously approved the 2021 budget during its meeting on Tuesday, which includes $51.1 million in revenue and $49 million in expenses, according to Finance Director Christina Petriches.

The 2021 budget was presented during a series of three workshops that began on Oct. 6 and ended Nov. 3. Petriches conducted the workshops, which educated the board on changes that will occur in 2021.

Petriches said the city will end 2020 within budget. Sales tax receipts were up 14 percent this year, she said.

"We budgeted down three percent (for 2020) and we will budget a nine percent increase for 2021," Petriches said.

County sales tax is budgeted with no increases for 2021, she said. Revenues of per capita share of the county collections and based on census.gov, will decrease the city's expected share to approximately $3 million, Petriches said.

State turnback funds which consist of monies that are apportioned to cities from highway revenues will remain the same in 2021 which hasn't changed from previous years, Petriches said.

For 2021, the city is anticipating $46.6 million in revenue from taxes, utilities and charges for services, plus an additional $4.5 million from restricted funds for a total revenue amount of $51.1 million, Petriches said.

Expenses are budgeted at $49 million and $2.1 million in additional revenues is proposed to be added back to the city's fund balance, Petriches said. The amount will be split between the general fund and utility fund with approximately $1 million going into each fund, she said.

Unrestricted cash will increase by approximately $3.3 million, Petriches said. Restricted funds will increase by approximately $1.3 million, she said. This will result in an increase in the year-end projected cash of $4.6 million and the total projected cash will be approximately $47.5 million, Petriches said.

Based on the latest information from the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), the city is not expecting any increase in electrical power cost and no rate increases are proposed beyond the ones currently outlined, she said.

The budget for 2020 will end with total revenues exceeding total expenses by $900,000, Petriches said. Revenue has been low in many areas due to the coronavirus, Petriches said.

"We project to end the year within budget and city sales tax receipts are up 14.1 percent relative to budget and 14.2 percent compared to the previous year," Petriches said.

During the first budget workshop Petriches projected the city will end 2020 with $28.7 million in legally unrestricted cash. In 2019, when Petriches summarized the 2020 budget, she had projected the city would end 2020 with $344,000 less cash. Petriches said the difference is due to reduced spending in 2020.

Staff changes are also projected in the budget, Petriches said.

"With regards to staffing changes, in an effort to provide staff with the opportunity for growth and ensuring that all shifts at the police station have at least a sergeant as a supervisor, staff is requesting the addition of two lieutenant positions and one sergeant position," Petriches said.

Petriches also said the dispatch center would be restructured and one public safety communication specialist will be removed. A part-time position that has remained unfilled for some time will be removed from the budget, Petriches said.

The fire department has requested one additional firefighter to assist in providing coverage on shifts as needed when staff is out for medical, military or personal reasons, she said. A part-time ambulance corps assistant position which has been unstaffed for some time will be removed from the budget, Petriches said.

In 2020 an ambulance billing clerk position was moved to finance and an assessment was done on the position, Petriches said. Plans include combining duties for that position and removing the part-time utility billing position.

The police department is requesting six officer positions and due to growth in the city, the electric department is requesting two additional linemen, Petriches said.

During the Oct. 6 city board meeting, the directors approved a contract to make Blue Cross Blue Shield as the network provider and plan administrator for 2021, Petriches said.

The plan will cost $136,482 (based on the number of participants for utilizing BCBS's network of providers and discounts as they process the city's medical claims as part of a self-funded health insurance plan, according to a staff report from Human Resources Manager Adrienne Barr on Sept. 30.

Approval of this contract will increase the overall health care budget 2.5 percent in 2021, Petriches said. The premium increase will be split evenly between the city and participants with the city continuing to pay 89 percent of the premium, Petriches said.

Employees will continue to be matched in Health Spending Account (HSA) contributions dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $960 per year, Petriches said.

Participants in the city's wellness program will continue in 2021 and they will receive an additional $750 in their HSA accounts, Petriches said.

Raises have been added to the budget. Full-time city employees will receive a two percent increase from what they are currently making and part-time employees will be raised up to $11 per hour to be in compliance with state regulations.

During Tuesday's meeting, City Administrator Phillip Patterson said the city's budget was amended, adding an additional $14,600 to fund the Benton County Solid Waste District's satellite office in Siloam Springs.

The solid waste district has been in a lawsuit with the local landfill and the money that is paid to the landfill for tipping fees which is usually returned to the solid waste district is being held back by the landfill, Patterson said.

"It went to court and the court ordered that money to continue to be held by the landfill until the lawsuit is settled," Patterson said. "That money has historically been available to the solid waste district to operate its convenience centers in Siloam Springs, and Centerton, and Rogers."

Due to the lack of funds the solid waste district has asked all the cities in Benton County to share the cost of operating the convenience centers, Patterson said. The amount of $14,600 is Siloam Springs' portion. Other cities would pay more or less based on their population.

Gentry and Gravette are expected to pay $3,000, while larger cities like Bentonville would have to pay $48,500 and Rogers would owe $59,000, Patterson said.

The board also discussed and voted on the following items

Consent agenda

• Approving the minutes from the budget workshop on Nov. 3.

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 3 city board meeting.

• Approving the appointment of Ron Harp to the city of Siloam Springs, AR Public Education Facilities Board.

• Amending the 2020 surplus declaration.

• Approving Resolution 53-20 concerning the significant development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road.

• Approving Resolution 54-20 regarding 2021 compensation plan.

Resolutions

• Approving Resolution 52-20 regarding the final plat development for 14701 N. Country Club Road.

Ordinance

• Placing Ordinance 20-28 concerning the annexation of 39.22 acres at 14701 N. Country Club Road on its third reading then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-30 regarding rezoning 125 E. Kenwood St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-31 concerning rezoning the Villa View subdivision from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-1 (Residential Large) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-32 regarding fence and driveway permits on its second reading.

Staff Reports

• Sager Creek Study Update.

• Administrator's Report.