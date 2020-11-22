The number of new covid-19 cases in Siloam Springs continued to rise last week, according to data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The number of active positive cases at John Brown University were up slightly but cases were down in the Siloam Springs School District.

According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, 142 new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District in the past 14 days, up from 99 new infections last week, giving the area a cumulative total of 978 cases as of Friday. In the community of Siloam Springs, 141 new infections were reported in the past 14 days, up from 106 new cases last week, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 995, the site stated Friday.

JBU reported seven active student cases on Friday, up from four the previous week, and two active employee cases, down from four the previous week, according to the university website. All seven student cases were isolating off campus, the site stated.

Twenty-nine students and five employees were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday and two employees were awaiting test results. The university has reported a cumulative total of 62 cases since last spring, up from 54 cases last week.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the school district reported 19 active positive cases, down from 38 last week. This week's cases included nine student cases and 10 staff cases. The cumulative total of cases increased from 103 cases last week to 112 cases this week. Twenty-one staff members and 178 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Thursday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

Northside Elementary School closed for on-site instruction for two weeks after several staff members tested positive for covid-19, but resumed on Nov. 16.

The intermediate school, which serves fifth and sixth grade students, also pivoted to virtual instruction through Nov. 20 after several students and staff members tested positive. Students will not return to classrooms until Nov. 30 because of Thanksgiving break.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab was not listed on either the Nov. 16 or the Nov. 6 Arkansas Department of Health report for nursing homes. On Nov. 4, the ADH reported one new resident case and zero new staff cases at the local nursing home in the past 14 days. As of Nov. 4, the facility had seen a cumulative total of 59 resident cases, 11 resident deaths and 33 staff cases, the site reported.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.