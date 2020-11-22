Thanksgiving meals will be available through contact-free delivery from First United Methodist Church of Siloam Springs this year.

The church is keeping its Thanksgiving Day Community Meal tradition with some changes in place due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to organizer David Graves. Free meals will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will include turkey, ham, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, a roll and dessert, the church website states.

The church has been serving Thanksgiving meals since 2003 and even though he was concerned about safety, Graves said organizers realized the holiday meal could be more important than ever this year because many people are facing economic hardships.

In the past, meals have been served restaurant-style at the church, for pickup to go and for delivery. However, this year meals will only be served through delivery, Graves said. Volunteers will bring the number of requested meals to the delivery address, ring the doorbell and leave them on the front porch, he said.

Graves is keeping the number of volunteers to a minimum, down to 15 or 20 people, compared to 40 or 50 in previous years. Everyone will be wearing masks and gloves and Graves is taking extra steps to make sure everything in the kitchen is sanitized, he said. Donations of dessert items are discouraged this year, he said.

Graves said the church has already received requests for around 150 meals and estimated that about 400 meals will be delivered. Meal requests can be submitted on the church website, at fumcss.com, the church Facebook page, and by phone at 479-524-6111.

Those who would like a meal are encouraged to submit their requests online or by phone by Tuesday, although late requests will be accepted by phone only through Thursday morning, Graves said.