The Siloam Springs girls basketball team put on a furious second-half rally but came up short in a 59-57 loss to Rogers High in a benefit game at W.E. King Arena on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers trailed 35-17 at halftime but had a chance to win at the end and a 3-pointer came up short.

"Rogers was a hard-fought game in which we had to grow up in a hurry," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "Their physicality took us a while to adjust to, especially in the first half. Our kids did a great job of adjusting at halftime and came out much more aggressive in the second half. The second half is something we can build on moving forward. For a benefit game, we were able to get what we needed out of the game. We have areas that we can improve that were identified against a quality opponent."

Mimo Jacklik scored 19 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Lady Panthers, while Brooke Ross and Sydney Moorman each scored 10. Mia Hevener scored eight points, while Brooke Smith had four and Reina Tiefel had three.

Aubrey Treadwell and Gracie Carr each had 12 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Mounties, while Camiran Brockhoff had 10 and Presley Risenhoover and Kate Miller each with nine.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) are back in action on Tuesday at home against Bentonville West.