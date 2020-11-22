The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls lost to Rogers 41-30 on Wednesday inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Rogers rallied to take a 23-18 lead at halftime.

The Lady Mounties carried a 32-23 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs (0-3) with 13 points, while Bailey Chopper had eight, Addison Pilcher six and Lexi Masters three.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated by Rogers 48-23 on Monday.

Siloam Springs led 11-8 after the first quarter, but Rogers took a 25-18 lead at halftime. The Mounties outscored the Panthers 23-5 in the second half.

Graycen Cash led the Mounties with 15 points, while Kaden Schuckman had 14.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs (1-2) with eight points, while Cayden Hansen had five, Nolan Wills and Silas Tugwell each with three, and Reese Hardcastle and Diego Carrizal each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls won their second straight game Thursday with a 31-20 win over Rogers Lingle.

Siloam Springs led 8-0 after the first quarter and 10-2 at halftime. The Lady Panthers (2-1) expanded their lead to 20-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Kaidence Prendergrast had eight, Aveary Speed four, Ruth Hansen three and Abby Herndon and Emily Sears each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated at Rogers Lingle 34-19 on Thursday night.

Lingle led 5-3 after the first quarter and 13-9 at halftime.

Lingle opened up a 23-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Landon Fain led the Panthers (0-3) with five points, while Darian Caldwell, Josiah Thompson and Kimber Haggard each had four and Will Herrell and Mikey McKinley with one apiece.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up a 30-28 win over Lingle.

The Lady Panthers trailed 9-2 after the first quarter, but they cut the lead to 12-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled within 17-16 going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored Lingle 14-11.

Haley Thomas led Siloam Springs (1-1) with eight points, while Cenzi Johnson and Natalie Perez each had six, Norah Perkins four, and Blair Morris, Madelyn Mehlburger and Reagan Bishop each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys won at Rogers Lingle 47-11.

The Panthers led 15-2 after the first quarter and 20-2 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 34-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs (2-0) with 14 points, while A.J. Moore and Stewart Scwaninger and Jayden Hooton each had five. Crew Webb and Samuel Avery each scored four, while Cole Pittman and Corbett Stephenson each with three and Tristan Anglin and Austin Gammil each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Stilwell, Okla., on Monday night.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Bentonville Grimsley on Nov. 30, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls play at Grimsley on the same night.