Ashley Nicole Kirby

Ashley Nicole Kirby, 29, of Colcord, Okla., died Nov. 15, 2020, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Aug. 17, 1991, in Grove, Okla., to Rickey Kirby and Sheila Willis. She graduated from Colcord High School in Colcord. She worked at McKee Foods for more than six years.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Lou Willis; and grandfather, Donnie Kirby.

Survivors include her daughters, Kylee Torres, Gabriela Torres and Riley Price; her mother, Sheila Willis of Siloam Springs; her father, Rickey Kirby and wife Elizabeth Rhoads of Jay, Okla.; two sisters, Vanessa Kirby of Siloam Springs, and Shantal Hampton and husband Ira of Mountain Home, Ark.; two brothers, Braxton Willis of Siloam Springs and Donnie Kirby of Colcord; and grandmother, Carol Kirby of Siloam Springs.

Memorial services will be private.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Beth Rasmussen

Pamela Beth Rasmussen, 70, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born on March 22, 1950, in Siloam Springs, to Ernest Dodgen and Kathleen Ward Dodgen. She married Robert Alfred Rasmussen on Jan. 29, 1971, in Southfield, Mich. She earned her B.S. in Education at Madonna University in Livonia, Mich. She and her husband Al lived most of their adult lives in Novi, Mich. She worked as an elementary substitute teacher for the Walled Lake School District in Walled Lake, Mich. She participated in swimming and diving as a young lady. She coached her son's youth soccer team. She wrote poetry, was a licensed amateur radio operator, enjoyed traveling with her family and watching NASCAR.

After retirement they relocated to Siloam Springs. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs where she volunteered in the kitchen and other areas of service. She was a member of P.E.O., Chapter CE, of Siloam Springs. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, of the home; one son, Rob Rasmussen of Austin, Texas; one brother, Larry Dodgen and wife Ann of Siloam Springs; and three sisters, Sarah Starkey, Linda Wesley and Cleaone Dailey, all of Siloam Springs.

Visitation and graveside services took place on Nov. 20, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, with the Rev. Clark Atkins officiating.

An online guest book is available at backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Dorsa Lee Gatrell Terry

Dorsa Lee Gatrell Terry, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., reached her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior November 15, 2020.

She was born September 10, 1951, in Siloam Springs, the daughter of Eldorus McCoy and Lorene Feaster Gatrell. Dorsa formerly worked for medical records at Siloam Springs Hospital and for over 20 years as a Deputy Assessor for the Benton County. She was a member of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, she enjoyed spoiling her grandkids, crafting, watching old movies, collecting hearts, and going to Flea Markets. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dean Gatrell.

Survived by her husband, Lanny Terry of the home; daughter, Season Stonecipher and husband Jon of Kansas, Oklahoma; two brothers, Kendall Gatrell and wife Sharon of Cave Springs, and Terry Gatrell of Gentry; grandchildren, Madisyn Gregory and husband Chandler Gregory, Ty Walls and Connor Stonecipher and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 with services at 11 a.m. at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. Interment followed in the Fairmount Cemetery.

The family wishes to specially thank Dr. Patrick Travis for the past 23 years of care and support he showed Dorsa. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude's. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com

