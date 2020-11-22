WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla -- The board of trustees for West Siloam Springs approved an election date of April 6, 2021, for two ward trustees and the unfilled portion of the town clerk/treasurer position during their meeting on Nov. 16.

"The reason why it's on here is because you have to have a notice 60 days prior to an election," said Mayor Elaine Carr. "If our resolution is not right we'll have to have another meeting to solve it."

Town Attorney Jot Hartley said he sent a copy of the resolution when he sent the board of trustees wording for the agenda.

Trustees for Wards 2 and 4 will be coming up for reelection in 2021, Carr said. Each term is four years in length. Linda Dixon is the current trustee for Ward Two and Carr is the current trustee for Ward Four, according to municipal/accounting clerk Colleen McGuire.

Along with the two ward positions, there will be an election to fill the unexpired portion of the term for town clerk/treasurer. Carolyn Butts was elected to the position in 2019 but resigned around the time of the town's June 21 town meeting.

Butts did not say why she resigned, according to Hartley. She merely sent him her letter of resignation in mid-June, he said. Due to the timing of Butts' resignation West Siloam Springs was unable to meet the filing date of April 8 through 10 to hold an election during the 2020 cycle. West Siloam Springs holds its elections every two years.

Vice Mayor Rhonda Wise has been serving as assistant town clerk since Butts resigned. Since Butts still had two years left to serve, whoever wins the election for town clerk/treasurer will have to run for reelection in 2023, Hartley said.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also discussed and voted on the following items:

• Approving the minutes from the Oct. 19 board of trustees and municipal authority meetings.

• Reports from Town CPA Kris Kirk; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Officer Waylon Chandler; Carr; Wise; Hartley; Director of Public Works Keith Morgan.

• Approving a separate bonus check of $50 to cover the purchase of a turkey for Thanksgiving.

• Taking no action on a proposal to purchase Christmas hams or giving equal monetary value to employees and supervisors.

• Approving a $200 Holiday Appreciation Payment to employees and supervisors.

• Approving a new contract with nCourt Payment to include credit card charges and agency specific website.

• Tabling a revised proposal concerning personnel handbook.

• Approving payment to town CPA, a fee in the amount of one percent of CARES Act funds received by town or by the hour which ever is less.

• Tabling a proposal on travel/credit card policy.

• Taking no action on cost of living raises and merit raises not tied to annual evaluations in town personnel policies handbook.

• Approving an increase in police department pay scale across the board from patrol to assistant chief.

• Taking no action on employees' insurance to be decided for next year's option period.

• Approving purchase orders for October 2020: General PO #33855-33979 totaling $137,776.74; EMS PO #116 $19,783.63

• Approving an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.

• Approving a vote to enter executive session.

• Mindy Keaton's 90 day review due on Nov. 24.

• Approving a vote to return to open session.

• Approving the retention of Mindy Keaton and raising her pay to $16 per hour beginning Nov. 24.

• Approving municipal authority's financial reports for October 2020.

• Approving purchase orders for October 2020: Water PO #11743-11802 totaling $107,235.55; Street PO #1562-1566 totaling $2,900.97; Meter PO #647-671 totaling $899.18.

• Approving an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.